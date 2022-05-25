March 15, 1955-May 23, 2022

JESUP-Sandra S. Clark, 67, of Jesup, IA, died peacefully at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo, Iowa on May 23, 2022 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Sandee was born on March 15, 1955 in Waterloo, Iowa and lived most of her life in Evansdale and Jesup. She was the daughter of Bob Clark and Betty Rickert.

Sandee graduated from Jesup High School in 1973. Sandee retired in 2020 from Cedar Valley Community Support Services after 17 years. Sandee worked at Malone Creek & the Darrell E. Davis Adult Day Center for many years prior. Sandee was known as a hard working, dedicated employee who cared deeply for her clients and coworkers.

Sandee is survived by her mother; Betty Rickert, son; Eric (Traci) Clark; her loving grandchildren: Jacob (Hailie Armstrong), Emily, and Katie Clark; two brothers, Mark (Kathy) Clark and Craig (Mary) Clark; her nieces, nephews and many close friends all of which she held dear to her heart. She was preceded in death by her father Bob Clark.

A celebration of life will be held at the AmVets Post 31 in Evansdale, IA on Sunday, May 29th at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers; memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the family.