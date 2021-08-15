Sandra Rae (Coen) Hickman

Sandy fought Alzheimer’s disease with courage and stoicism for years as she slowly faded away. She spent the last week of her life largely unaware of her surroundings. She deserved better in life and in death. Fortunately, the medicines provided by Unity Point Hospice and the caregiving provided by the wonderful, empathetic, and attentive staff at Oak Park Estates spared her from suffering. Our heartfelt thanks go out to both organizations and to those in both who cared for her. Sandy’s family asks those who wish to send flowers instead make a donation to either the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (curealz.org) or The Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) so that your generosity can help bring about more effective treatments or even a cure for that awful disease.

Sandy loved her family and always gave of herself to them even to a fault. She was kind, optimistic, and was always ready to see the good in others. Sandy had an interest in real estate and interior design and also enjoyed reading, travel, classic cars and music. Of course that includes the popular music from her youth but also other performers such as The Eagles and even Billy Idol as a younger woman. She also liked to dance. In fact, as a teenager she appeared on a locally produced Saturday dance show that aired on KWWL. Her siblings remember crowding around the T.V. to watch her cut a rug. Sandy held on to that spark well past childhood. For example, she was eager to try different foods and, when traveling overseas, tried to get a taste not only of the local cuisine but of the local culture as well. In 1977 Sandy spent some time living in Rafsanjan, Iran. On her way to Iran Sandy was able to visit London and Naples. She also visited Athens on her way to Ransanjan and again on the return trip home. She loved it all. Sandy lived in multiple states as well. In addition to Iowa she lived in Denver, Death Valley, CA, Phoenix and Las Vegas.