(1950-2019)

CEDAR FALLS -- Sandra R. "Sandi" Gruver, 68, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, April 17, at Cedar Falls Health Care Center after a fight with cancer.

She was born May 3, 1950, in Waterloo, daughter of Vincent and Helen Kearney.

Sandi graduated from Columbus High School. She worked for Four Oaks in Cedar Rapids in human resources and later as a youth counselor before retiring due to disability.

Survived by: two sons, seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild with another on the way, Dustin (Ashley) Gruver (Mason, Declan, Baylee) of Cedar Falls and Troy Gruver (Ali, Kate, Summer, Vince) of Phoenix, Ariz.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: The family will honor Sandi's wish for there to be no services. Family will be present for an inurnment.

Memorials: can be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

"Momo" as we called her had a big heart and loved her grandchildren so much;  she will be missed.

