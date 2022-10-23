Sandra Lee Atherton

October 20, 2022
Sandra L. Atherton, 82, of Janesville, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Home in Waverly.
A Celebration of Sandy’s Life will be held at 11 am on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Faith Evangelical Church in Sumner. Memorials may be made to Sandy’s family for later charitable designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Sandy’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
