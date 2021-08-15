February 14, 1947-August 12, 2021
INDEPENDENCE-Sandra L. “Sandy” Gibbs, 74, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday morning, August 12, 2021, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Funeral Service: 2:30 P.M. Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, with Pastor John Sheda officiating.
Visitation: 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. Sunday and for one hour before the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, Iowa.
There will be a reception at Living Waters Church in Independence following the graveside service.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, masks are suggested.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Sandra Lee Althaus was born on February 14, 1947 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the daughter of William Carl Althaus, II, and Bertha Louise (Elliott) Althaus. The family moved to Independence where Sandy graduated from St. John’s Catholic High School in the class of 1965. In 1966, Sandy married Ronald Edward Latham and four children were born to this union, Traci, Brian, Amy and Tammy. Sandy and Ron later divorced. Sandy worked in the food industry at Michael’s Station House, Paradise Donuts, the Shamrock and Pop-A-Top Redemption. Sandy was a member of Living Waters Church in Independence.
Sandy is survived by her Mother: Bertha Althaus of Independence; 4 Children: Traci (Bob) Armstead, Brian Latham, Amy Kirk (special friend: Earl Soper) & Tammy (Doran) Dufoe all of Independence; 7 Grandchildren; 14 Great Grandchildren; Brother: Bill (Lisa) Althaus, III of Virginia and many
Nieces, Nephews & In-Laws.
Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Bill, in November of 2002.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.