Sandra L. "Sandy" Gibbs
Sandra L. “Sandy” Gibbs

Sandra L. “Sandy” Gibbs

February 14, 1947-August 12, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Sandra L. “Sandy” Gibbs, 74, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday morning, August 12, 2021, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.

Funeral Service: 2:30 P.M. Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, with Pastor John Sheda officiating.

Visitation: 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. Sunday and for one hour before the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, Iowa.

There will be a reception at Living Waters Church in Independence following the graveside service.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, masks are suggested.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Sandra Lee Althaus was born on February 14, 1947 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the daughter of William Carl Althaus, II, and Bertha Louise (Elliott) Althaus. The family moved to Independence where Sandy graduated from St. John’s Catholic High School in the class of 1965. In 1966, Sandy married Ronald Edward Latham and four children were born to this union, Traci, Brian, Amy and Tammy. Sandy and Ron later divorced. Sandy worked in the food industry at Michael’s Station House, Paradise Donuts, the Shamrock and Pop-A-Top Redemption. Sandy was a member of Living Waters Church in Independence.

Sandy is survived by her Mother: Bertha Althaus of Independence; 4 Children: Traci (Bob) Armstead, Brian Latham, Amy Kirk (special friend: Earl Soper) & Tammy (Doran) Dufoe all of Independence; 7 Grandchildren; 14 Great Grandchildren; Brother: Bill (Lisa) Althaus, III of Virginia and many

Nieces, Nephews & In-Laws.

Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Bill, in November of 2002.

