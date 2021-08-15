Sandra L. “Sandy” Gibbs

Sandra Lee Althaus was born on February 14, 1947 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the daughter of William Carl Althaus, II, and Bertha Louise (Elliott) Althaus. The family moved to Independence where Sandy graduated from St. John’s Catholic High School in the class of 1965. In 1966, Sandy married Ronald Edward Latham and four children were born to this union, Traci, Brian, Amy and Tammy. Sandy and Ron later divorced. Sandy worked in the food industry at Michael’s Station House, Paradise Donuts, the Shamrock and Pop-A-Top Redemption. Sandy was a member of Living Waters Church in Independence.