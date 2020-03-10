Sandra L. Brucher

(1946—2020)
WATERLOO — Sandra Lee Brucher, 73, of Waverly, formally of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 8, at her home. She was born July 20, 1946, in New Hampton, daughter of William and Opal Stevenson Nichols. She married John Brucher August 10, 1968, in Janesville.
Sandra was a graduate of Janesville High School and completed her LPN degree at Waterloo School of Practical Nursing and her RN degree at Hawkeye Tech. She was employed at St. Francis, Schoitz, and Covenant Medical Center in the operating room. She also spent time employed at the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home. She served as a nurse for more than 30 years.
Survivors: her husband, John; a daughter, Jacki (David) Moore, of Cedar Rapids; three stepsons, Jim Brucher of Virginia, David (Denise) Brucher of Watkins, and Ken Brucher of Waterloo; six sisters, Linda Stroud of Waverly, Judy (Jerry) Buchan and Rita Negus of Waterloo, Ilene (Jim) Hitchcock and Diane (Steve) Grapp of Cedar Falls, and Denise (Joe) Carthey of Decorah; two grandchildren, Zac and Seth Moore; two step grandchildren, Easton and Bennett Brucher; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, James Nichols; and a brother-in-law, James Stroud.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Janesville United Methodist Church. Public visitation two hours prior to services, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., at the church, where Final Call of Duty Rites will be performed by the UnityPoint Health Nursing Honor Guard.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Janesville United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
Condolences can be left online at www.hagartwaychoffgrarup.com
“Sandra had a servant’s heart, being a nurse is who she was not a career. She was passionate about the elderly, a wickedly talented clothier with a slight obsession with fabric and patterns. She was a collector of angels, having her entire tree covered for Christmas. She was an excellent cook and baker, being known for her caramels.”
