Sandra L. Briden

August 15, 1949-May 26, 2023

WATERLOO-Sandra L. Briden, 73, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away at home on May 26, 2023. She was born August 15, 1949, in Waterloo, Iowa to Marion and Dorathy Hamm Briden. Sandi graduated from West High School in 1967 & earned a B.S. degree from U.N.I. in 1978. She was employed by various insurance companies as a multi-line insurance agent for over 25 years. After taking a year off, she took over management of the Waterloo Community Playhouse Rental Shop, retiring in 2017. Sandi sewed costumes personally and professionally all her life. She married George "Bill" W. Miller II on July 26, 2000, in Las Vegas. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2014.

Sandi is survived by her brother Michael (Bonnie) Briden of Janesville, Iowa; nephew Cory Briden, Janesville, Iowa; step-son Scott (Stephenie) Miller, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; step-daughter Kathryn Wicker, Oregon , Wisconsin; step-grandchildren and their families: Nathan and Maria Pitz and their children Macy and Madelyn; Ryan and Lena Hill and their children Kalen and Kelan; and Rhea and Mitch Dowell; sisters-in-law Ferrol Miller and Charlene Miller; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents John and Faith Briden and Cecil and Charlotte Hamm; her mother-in-law Wilda Miller, three brothers-in-law, James, Dean and Robert Miller and step-granddaughter Skyln Tibbals.

To honor Sandra's wishes she will be cremated with no services. Her cremains will be buried at Oakland Cemetery, Janesville, Iowa. Locke Funeral Services, Waterloo, Iowa, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Cedar Bend Humane Society, the Waterloo Community Playhouse or a charity of donor's choice.