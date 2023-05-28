August 15, 1949-May 26, 2023
WATERLOO-Sandra L. Briden, 73, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away at home on May 26, 2023. She was born August 15, 1949, in Waterloo, to Marion and Dorathy Hamm Briden. Sandi graduated from West High School in 1967 and earned a B.S. degree from U.N.I. in 1978.
She was employed by various insurance companies as a multi-line insurance agent for over 25 years. After taking a year off, she took over management of the Waterloo Community Playhouse Rental Shop, retiring in 2017. Sandi sewed costumes personally and professionally all her life.
She married George “Bill” W. Miller II on July 26, 2000, in Las Vegas. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2014.
Sandi is survived by her brother Michael (Bonnie) Briden, Janesville, Iowa; nephew Cory Briden, Janesville; step-son Scott (Stephenie) Miller, Vinton, Iowa; step-daughter Kathryn Wicker, Oregon, Wisconsin; step-grandchildren and their families: Nathan and Maria Pitz and their children Macy and Madeline; Ryan and Lena Hill and their children Kalen and Kelan; and Rhea Wieditz; sisters-in-law Ferrol Miller and Charlene Miller; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents John and Faith Briden and Cecil and Charlotte Hamm; her mother-in-law Wilda Miller, three brothers-in-law, James, Dean and Robert Miller and step-granddaughter Skyln Tibbals.
To honor Sandra’s wishes she will be cremated with no services. Her remains will be buried at Oakland Cemetery, Janesville. Locke Funeral Services, Waterloo, is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Cedar Bend Humane Society, the Waterloo Community Playhouse, or a charity of donor’s choice.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.