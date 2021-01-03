September 2, 1941-December 25, 2020

Sandra Kay Trost McDonald, 79, of Cedar Falls, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 25, 2020. She was born September 2, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Orval H. and Neva A. Trost. Sandy graduated from East High School in 1959. She received a bachelor’s degree from UNI in 1972. She taught in Wisconsin Rapids for one year and then was a business instructor at Hawkeye Community College until retirement (1973 – 1997). Sandy was also a member of Victory Chapter, Professional Secretaries International for many years since 1974.

She loved the Lord, family and friends. Her nature was kind, caring, and a blessing to everyone.

She is survived by: her daughter Roshelle (Shelly) and Ralph Gardner of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Andrea (Rich) Lynn of Independence, IA, Jacob (Anne) Gardner of California, and Rainee (Joel) Frank of Waterloo; five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a brother; James (Lori) Trost of Waterloo and his family. Sandy is preceded in death by: her parents and a brother Jon W. Trost.

A private memorial service will be held on January 4th with a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church or school off Greenhill Road or a charity of your choice (Sandy loved Salvation Army). Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com