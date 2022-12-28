February 16, 1943-December 24, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS-Sandra Kay Casas, 79, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Celebration of Life: 6:30—9 p.m. at the Elks Club of Waterloo, with a sharing of stories at 7:30 p.m. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids.

Survivors include her children, Kelly Bemus, David Casas, and Lisa (Troy) Coleman; grandchildren, Blake Emig, Niya McGee, Jada Casas, Troy Coleman, Amelia Casas, Ayden Casa, and Libby Moeding; and great grandchildren, John and Lena Moeding.

Sandra was born on February 16, 1943, in Orlando, Florida, the daughter of Bertram and Ruth (Johnson) Trost. She graduated from West High School in Waterloo, then studied design at the University of Northern Iowa. Sandra worked at John Deere for many years.

She was an independent spirit with a passion for travel, baking with her grandchildren, dancing, and music.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Please share your support and memories with Sandra’s family on her Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.