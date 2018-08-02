Sandra K. Schult, 80, died of heart complications on July 29th at University of Iowa Hospital.
Sandra was born Feb 26th, 1938, Daughter of Claude E and Bertha (Grapp) Smith. She graduated from Plainfield HS where she was an outstanding basketball player, and her team went to State. She then worked as a telephone switch board operator in Waverly.
She married Lloyd Heinemeyer. From this union Pam, Patty and Michael were born. As a military dependent at Edwards AFB, she would often say that the pictures on the wall would never hang straight. They later divorced and she married Larry Schult. From this union Timothy was born. She also has two step sons, Rod and Randy Schult.
She also worked at Gas and Goods in Maynard.
She is survived by: Claudette Meyer(Sister) of Waverly Iowa. Pam Lawson (daughter) Sumner iowa, Michael (Mindy) Heinemeyer (son) Maynard Iowa, Timothy Schult and two step sons Rod and Randy Schult, along with grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by her daughter Patty, her husband Larry and her parents.
There will be no formal service but a celebration of life will be held at her residence at 440 1st st N Maynard, Ia on Aug 11th from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Please bring your memories of Sandra. Memorials can be made to the family. Sandra was cremated as per her request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.