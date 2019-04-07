(1951-2019)
EVANSDALE — Sandra K. Hansen, 67, of Evansdale, died at home Friday, April 5.
She was born Aug. 10, 1951, in Cambridge, Neb., daughter of Thomas and Minnie (Bailey) Newman, the second oldest of 11 children.
Survivors: a son, Thomas (Patty) Stacey of Patterson; four daughters, Cynthia (Steve) Steinlage of Dysart, Cheryl (Mark) Dreyer of Cedar Falls, Roxanne (Randy) Herman of Denver, and Teresa (Dave) Schilling of Santee, Calif.; four sisters, Brenda Newman of Evansdale, Eulalia (Dale) Averhoff of Evansdale, Toni (Michael) Hay of Piper City, Ill., and Tina (Jeff) Rakowski of Grand Falls, N.D.; four brothers, Alex (Charlene) Newman of Evansdale, Thomas Newman of Evansdale, Terry (Connie) Newman of Allison, and Timothy (Sue) Newman of Evansdale; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Dean; her parents; a sister, Kitty Newman; a brother, Dennis Karr; and a son, Jason.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo, with burial at a later date. Visitation is for an hour prior to services at the funeral home. Following the service there will be a luncheon at Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com
Summers involved camping with family and friends when the kids were younger, and after they were on their own she spent time fishing with her husband. Each week she liked to play pool with friends. If you could call Sandi your friend you knew just how amazing she was.
