OELWEIN — Sandra K. Cousineau, 84, of Oelwein, Iowa, died July 29, 2023, at Oelwein Health Care Center.
Memorial Service: 5:00 P.M. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein. Celebration of Life Gathering Time: 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the funeral home. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Sandy is survived by her husband: Phil Cousineau of Prescott, Arizona; 2 sons: Randy (Rebecca) Renslow of Oelwein and Raymond (Charlotte) Renslow of Muskogee, Oklahoma; 2 daughters-in-law: JoLynne Barker of Oelwein and Carol Renslow of Oelwein; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a sister: IlaMae (James) Garrett of Waterloo.
