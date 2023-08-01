Memorial Service: 5:00 P.M. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein. Celebration of Life Gathering Time: 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the funeral home. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com .

Sandy is survived by her husband: Phil Cousineau of Prescott, Arizona; 2 sons: Randy (Rebecca) Renslow of Oelwein and Raymond (Charlotte) Renslow of Muskogee, Oklahoma; 2 daughters-in-law: JoLynne Barker of Oelwein and Carol Renslow of Oelwein; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a sister: IlaMae (James) Garrett of Waterloo.