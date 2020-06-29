Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Sandra K Bacich entered her eternal life on the same date she entered her earthly life, July 26, 1946-July 26, 2020. She was born in Waverly, Iowa to John & Margaret Warnke. Cause of death, Alzheimer's. Sandra married Thomas Bacich on July 12, 1975 and raised their family in Waterloo.