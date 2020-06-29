Sandra K. Bacich
0 entries

Sandra K. Bacich

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra K. Bacich

Sandra K. Bacich

(1946-2020)

Sandra K Bacich entered her eternal life on the same date she entered her earthly life, July 26, 1946-July 26, 2020. She was born in Waverly, Iowa to John & Margaret Warnke. Cause of death, Alzheimer's. Sandra married Thomas Bacich on July 12, 1975 and raised their family in Waterloo.

She retired from Qwest Diagnostics. Her friends and family will remember: her faith in God, her awesome decorating skills, her enjoyment in antiquing, gardening skills, and pleasure bird watching.

Survivors: children Darin (Pamela) Dierks, Sue (James) Dierks-Johnson, Grant Bacich, and brother Ronald (Nancy) Warnke.

Preceded in death by: her parents, husband Thomas Bacich (May 8, 2020) and sister Carol Steoger (June 9, 2020).

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Bacich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News