Sandra Johnson

(1949-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Sandra “Sandie” Johnson, 71, of Cedar Falls died Monday, May 25, at home.

She was born Jan. 12, 1949, in Des Moines, daughter of Robert and Elsie (Anderson) Johnson. She worked in property management with Ridge Village in Waterloo.

Survivors: a daughter, Robby Ramer of Waterloo; a son, Jamey (Jason Saunders) Ramer of Tama; life partner, John Mikishko of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Ryan Ramer, Kerissa (Danny Montgomery) Owens, Kalib Owens, and Kierra Banks; a great-grandson, Dean Montgomery; a brother, William “Bill” (Cindy) Johnson of Sun City, Ariz.; two sisters, Tannie (John) Carrell of Parowan, Utah, and Terri Johnson of Fullerton, Calif.; and her beloved fur babies.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: No services are being planned at this time. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

