Sandra Johnson

(1949-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Sandra “Sandie” Johnson, 71, of Cedar Falls died Monday, May 25, at home.
She was born Jan. 12, 1949, in Des Moines, daughter of Robert and Elsie (Anderson) Johnson. She worked in property management with Ridge Village in Waterloo.
Survivors: a daughter, Robby Ramer of Waterloo; a son, Jamey (Jason Saunders) Ramer of Tama; life partner, John Mikishko of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Ryan Ramer, Kerissa (Danny Montgomery) Owens, Kalib Owens, and Kierra Banks; a great-grandson, Dean Montgomery; a brother, William “Bill” (Cindy) Johnson of Sun City, Ariz.; two sisters, Tannie (John) Carrell of Parowan, Utah, and Terri Johnson of Fullerton, Calif.; and her beloved fur babies.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: No services are being planned at this time. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.