Sandra Jeanne Kemp, born April 12, 1938 in Decatur IL. Died November 23, 2021 at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls, IA. Sandra was a graduate of Northern Illinois University earning a BS in 1960 and MS in 1967 in physical education. She attained an Administrative Endorsement in 1983 from the University of Iowa and continued with further studies at the Universities of Iowa, Northern Iowa, and Colorado. She had a special interest in sports psychology. “Miss Kemp” was known as an inspiring teacher and coach in Downers Grove IL for 9 years and at East Waterloo High School 30 years teaching and coaching. She was active in IAHPERD and other professional organizations.