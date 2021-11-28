 Skip to main content
Sandra Jeanne Kemp

April 12, 1938-November 23, 2021

Sandra Jeanne Kemp, born April 12, 1938 in Decatur IL. Died November 23, 2021 at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls, IA. Sandra was a graduate of Northern Illinois University earning a BS in 1960 and MS in 1967 in physical education. She attained an Administrative Endorsement in 1983 from the University of Iowa and continued with further studies at the Universities of Iowa, Northern Iowa, and Colorado. She had a special interest in sports psychology. “Miss Kemp” was known as an inspiring teacher and coach in Downers Grove IL for 9 years and at East Waterloo High School 30 years teaching and coaching. She was active in IAHPERD and other professional organizations.

Sandy had a passion for the arts as a skilled violinist, chorister with Metropolitan Chorale, artist, and wood carver. She collected wildlife art and pottery. A biblical scholar who enjoyed conversation and debate, Sandy had a deep religious faith and was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church.

Survived by her brother, John F. (Lois) Kemp and niece, Pamela J. Kemp, and a family of friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Leona G Kemp-Redini and E. Lucien Kemp, a brother, Duane Kemp, and a sister-in-law, Carol Kemp.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, in Good Shepherd Chapel at NewAldaya Lifescapes. Memorials may be directed to Black Hawk County Conservation or Cedar Bend Humane Society. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

