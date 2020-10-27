Sandra Jean Bergman

Sandy was born on June 19, 1940, in Linn Grove, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Rosa (Christensen) Sundberg. Sandy was raised in Linn Grove, where she was baptized, confirmed, and graduated from the Linn Grove High School in 1957. She attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, graduating in 1961. Upon graduating, Sandy went to work as a high school business teacher in Estherville, Iowa. This is where she met the love of her life, Norman “Bud” Bergman. The couple would marry on July 17, 1966, in Linn Grove, Iowa. They made their home in Waverly, where Bud taught Driver’s Education and was the Waverly Shell Rock High School basketball coach, and Sandy went to work for Admissions Office at Wartburg College. Sandy took a short break from working until her boys were in elementary school, then returned to Wartburg working in the bookstore. Her 30+ years at the bookstore and being part of the Wartburg community had a special place in her heart. She retired in 2005. In retirement, she volunteered with many organizations, with the Waverly Hospital being her most frequent.