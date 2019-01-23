(1939-2019)
WATERLOO — Sandra J. “Sandy” Seemann, 80, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Jan. 20, at Covenant Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 15, 1939, in rural Grundy County, daughter of Elmer F. and Ada M. Hanisch Lorenzen. She married LeRoy W. “Lee” Seeman on Sept. 6, 1957, at Jubilee Church in rural La Porte City; he died Oct. 19, 2000.
Sandy graduated from Reinbeck High School and attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). She was a graphic artist at Morris Printing and Allbee Printing for several years. During her time there she produced the sports and activities calendars for the local schools, as well as the Waterloo Black Hawks. She and Lee housed many players for the Black Hawks. She also was self-employed for several years before retiring in 2005.
She was a former member of First Lutheran Church, Waterloo, and also volunteered at Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Survived by: two sons, Steve (Jody) Seemann and William “Bill” (Kris) Seemann, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Kara (Todd) Turcotte Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Russell (Fran) Lorenzen of Ventura and, Loren (Lu) Lorenzen of Traer; a sister, June Meikle of Sturgeon Bay, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Marian Lorenzen of rural Hudson; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; twin brothers, Don and Bill Lorenzen; brother-in-law, Roger Meikle; and sister-in-law, Billie Jean Lorenzen.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo, with inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to Waterloo Center for the Arts or the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Her door was always open to friends and family. She loved her brothers and sisters and instilled in her children that family comes first. The family would like to thank Dutch Harn, who was a dear friend to Sandy and helped care for her after Lee died.
