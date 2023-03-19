Sandra Gardner

March 16, 1970-March 15, 2023

Sandra Gardner was born March 16, 1970; the daughter of Don and Margaret (Wacha) Pavelka. She left the world on March 15, 2023.

Sandra married Roger Gardner on June 13, 1998. Together they enjoyed camping in many states. She also loved her garden, canning in the fall, sewing and quilting. Sandra never missed a Green Bay Packer football game. She also liked to attend her grandkids sporting events.

Sandra worked at the Village Cooperative in Marshalltown, where she was the Members Manager. Sandra really enjoyed her career and loved being around all the residents.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Roger of Haverhill; two sisters, Diane and Harold Messler of Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin and Kathy Silhanek of Cedar Rapids; a brother, Greg Pavelka of Dysart; three step-children, Dr. Jeremy and Sadie Gardner of Grand Fork, North Dakota, Jackie and Meshack Koech of Waukee and Chris and Kris Gardner of Huxley and eight step-grandchildren, Grant and Ellie Gardner, Ryland, Chelsea and Malcolm Koech and Kayley, Halle and Ashtyn Gardner.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Pete and Ruth Gardner; step-grandson, Samuel Gardner; brother-in-law, Ron Silhanek and a nephew, Brad Messler.

Visitation: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Overton Funeral Home, 714 First St., Traer, Iowa, 50675.

Funeral Mass: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 11:00 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1102 Walnut St., Traer, Iowa 50675.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Dysart, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Arrangements: Overton Funeral Home, 714 First St. Traer, Iowa. 319-478-2775. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com