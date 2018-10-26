Sandra Carstensen

(1935-2018)
WAVERLY — Sandra H. Carstensen, 82, of Shell Rock Health Care Center, formerly of Waverly, died Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the care center.
She was born Nov. 4, 1935, in Waverly, daughter of Rueben and Rose (Schroeder) Judisch. On July 21, 1957, she married David A. Carstensen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. He preceded her in death Jan. 6, 1984.
Sandra graduated from Waverly High School in 1954. She worked at WMT Radio in Cedar Rapids, as a dental assistant for Clarence Carstensen and then at Von Maur in Davenport. In 1985, she graduated from the American Institute of Commerce in Davenport. She then did clerical work for Dr. Elliott and for the Boy Scouts until retiring. Sandra moved back to Waverly in 1996 and did volunteer work at the Waverly Health Center.
She was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church and a former member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Survived by: two daughters, Elizabeth (Dennis) Mattke of Waverly and Jo Lynn Carthey of Davenport; four grandchildren, Melinda (Alex) Westendorf, Heather (Josh) Chesnut, Ian (Darragh) Carstensen and Caitlin Carthey; seven great-grandchildren and two sisters, LaVonne Jones of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Mary Ann (Vern) Clefisch of Readlyn.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; twin sister, Sara Ward; and a son-in-law, Mike Carthey.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Heritage United Methodist Church, with burial at Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Heritage United Methodist Church or Shell Rock Health Care Center.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Sandra enjoyed shopping, her cats, eating sweets and traveling to Colorado. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time her family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.