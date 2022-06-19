Sandra Ann Holm

July 2, 1952-February 10, 2022

WAVERLY-Sandra Ann Holm, 69, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on February 10, 2022, at her home in Waverly.

Sandra was born on July 2, 1952, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Craig and Norma (Jaquith) Rambo. She was united in marriage to Richard Holm on April 19, 1969, in Waterloo, Iowa.

Sandra had a love for horseback riding and her horse, Sammy. She also enjoyed long walks with her dog Izzie. As a young mom she was very adventurous and could be found water skiing, camping, boating, or fishing. She loved her kids and grandkids very much and her sister, Nancy was her best friend.

Sandra is survived by a daughter, Karrie (Corey) Holman of La Porte, City; a son, Richard (Miwako) Holm of Mililani, Hawaii; and a daughter, Kimberly (Shannon) Rousselow of Lake Ozark, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Jake (Shelly) Wilson, Hannah (Brandt) Becker, Elliana Wilson, Sereana Holm, Ariel Holm, Drake Rousselow and Bella Rousselow; three great grandchildren, Alice Wilson, Clara Becker and Rair Rousselow; her brothers and sisters, Lynda Eastman, Steven (Tammy) Rambo, Tom Rambo, Debbie Young, Nancy Spooner, Ralph Nieman Jr., and Timothy (Chris) Nieman; and a brother-in-law, Jamie Puhl and a sister-in-law, Lyn Nieman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard in August of 2021, her father, Craig Rambo; and her mother and stepfather, Norma and Ralph Nieman; her brothers, and sisters, Leanna Nieman Franco, Theodore Nieman, Richard Nieman, Billie Jo Puhl, and Brenda Nieman; a brother-in-law, Don Eastman and a sister-in-law, Marlys Nieman.

There will be a celebration of Sandra's life at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Crosspoint Church in Waverly and burial of her cremains will be held at a later date.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187