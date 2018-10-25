(1943-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Sandra Anne Caldwell, 75, of Warsaw, Ill., formerly of Cedar Falls, died at home Friday, Oct. 19.
She was born July 19, 1943, in Newton, daughter of John Edward and Thelma Ellerzan (McConeghey) Petted. On Jan. 7, 1973, she married Kenneth W. Caldwell, M.D., in Newton. He died Jan. 5, 2000.
Sandra attended the University of Northern Iowa, where she studied fine arts. She was the owner and operator of Annetiques in Warsaw.
Sandra was a member and had served as president of Iowa State Questers and the American Legion Auxiliary in Warsaw. She was also a member of the University Dames, the Historical Societies in Cedar Falls and Warsaw, the Gourmet Club, Garden Club, Warsaw Women, WINN, AROW and other groups. She had also served as a volunteer at Goodwill.
Survived by: two sons, Kenneth W. Caldwell II (Jan) of Iowa City and Quinn Caldwell of Warsaw; three daughters, Mary Jane Caldwell of Montezuma, Erin Lopez of Warsaw and Amy Caldwell of Hamilton, Ill.; a brother, John M. Petted (Denise) of Newton; four grandsons, Kenneth W. Caldwell III (Becky) of Cedar Rapids, Wilfedo Lopez and Matteo Lopez, both of St. Paul, Minn., and John E. Caldwell of Warsaw; a granddaughter, Kathlina Lopez of St. Paul; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Mackenzie Caldwell of Cedar Rapids; and two nephews, Edward Petted (Carlyn) and James Petted (Missy), both of Newton.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and her parents.
Private family graveside service: will be held at the White Oak Cemetery in rural Rome, Iowa. There will be no visitation. Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be made to the Sandra Caldwell Memorial Fund at the Hill Dodge Bank, 501 Main St., Warsaw, IL 62379.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Sandra enjoyed reading and took a special interest in history, historical preservation, art and music. She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed being a homemaker and making a wonderful home for her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she cherished the time she spent with them.
