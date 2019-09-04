(1925-2019)
WATERLOO – Sandlin “Sandy” Gillen, 93, of Waterloo, formerly of Elk Run Heights, died Thursday, Aug. 22, at Rosewood Estates.
He was born Oct. 23, 1925, in Richmond, Ky., son of Pearl Gillen. He married Laurene Mae Dally on Aug. 13, 1946, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; she preceded him in death Dec. 11, 2016.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the European theater. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was a POW. He was a district supervisor for Orkin Exterminating for many years. He was also the mayor of Elk Run Heights for 22 years.
Survived by: four sons, Steve (Jane) Gillen of Waterloo‚ Dan (Lacinda) Gillen of Marshalltown‚ Sandlin (Joy) Gillen of Longview‚ Texas, and Tim (Patty) Gillen of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; a daughter, Sheryl Moser of Racine‚ Wis.; 12 grandchildren, Renée Gillen, Blake Gillen, Laura (Scott) Hughes, Brett Gillen, Matt Gillen, Zach (Sara) Gillen, Megan (Derek) Jacobson, Christina Gillen, Alyssa Gillen, Carrie (Jason) Minikus, Mike (Ashley) Lentzkow and Tom (Sarah) Lentzkow; and 13 great-grandchildren, Kylee Hughes, Levi, Layna and Lakin Jacobson, Ella, Rhiya and Ezra Minikus, Hunter, Tanner and Drake Lentzkow, Hudson Lentzkow, Barrett Lentzkow and Beckett Gillen.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Debra Lentzkow; two sons-in-law, Lloyd Lentzkow and John Moser.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. Private family burial precedes services at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Military honors will be conducted by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to Walnut Ridge Baptist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
