February 8, 1993—August 6, 2023

CEDAR FALLS—Samuel Scott Rannells, 30, of Cedar Falls, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

He was born on February 8, 1993, in Waterloo, the son of Scott and Christine (Minehart) Rannells. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2011. After high school Sam went right to work. He followed in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps and became a plumber. In his free time Sam enjoyed being outside, riding his bicycle and spending time with friends and family.

Samuel is survived by his father, Scott Rannells; brother, Lucas Rannells both of Cedar Falls; grandmother, Mary Minehart of Cedar Falls; and many other friends and family members that cared about him deeply.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Rannells (Minehart); aunt, Amy Rannells; grandfather, Jack Minehart; and grandparents, Paul and Lois Rannells.

A gathering of family and friends will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the Rannells family.

Sam was truly a special person; he will live on forever in our hearts. He left us a part of him that neither time nor death can take away.