(1980-2019)
SUMNER — Samuel “Sammy” Strottman, 39, of Sumner, died Wednesday, June 12, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born March 4, 1980, in Waverly, son of Greg and Susan (Lehman) Strottman.
Sammy graduated from Sumner High School and attended Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar and the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. He worked at IWI Motor Parts in Waterloo for 17 years. Sammy was a member of the Sons of Veterans.
Survived by: his parents, of Sumner; two brothers, Andrew (Nissa) Strottman of Marion and Arnold (Laurie) Strottman of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Jean Strottman, of Bondurant; and four nieces and two nephews.
Preceded in death by: his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, 1934 Irving St. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org or Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
