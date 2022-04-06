October 25, 1978-March 17, 2022

Samuel “Sam” Edsill, age 43 of Savage, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at his home.

Sam was born on October 25, 1978 in Waterloo, IA the son of Samuel Floyd and Roxanne (Momberg) Edsill. He married Jill Robinson.

Sam loved spending time outdoors camping and fishing and really enjoyed the winter months when he could snowmobile and ice fish. When he wasn’t spending time outdoors, he enjoyed watching movies and cheering on the Minnesota Vikings.

He is survived by his wife, Jill; children, Samantha Edsill and Shannon Wiltshire; mother, Roxanne; brothers, Dustin and Joshua; grandchildren, Avery Ian and Delilah Wiltshire; aunts and uncles, Lori, Carol, Sandy, Troy, Kevin, Ron and Leon; nephew and niece, Dawson and Isabella; many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Samuel; uncles, Randy and Roy; grandparents, Samuel Floyd Edsill and Ila Manderville.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 9 from 1-2 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 2 PM at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Livestreaming of the service can be found on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page.

Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com