June 14, 1986-October 17, 2022

Samuel “Sam” Dylan Roberts, 36, of Des Moines, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Monday, October 17th, at home.

He was born June 14th, 1986 in Seoul, South Korea. Sam graduated from Columbus High School and earned his accounting degree from the University of Northern Iowa. He was employed with West Bank at their corporate office in Des Moines.

Sam enjoyed traveling and attending music concerts with his friends. He adored his two cats, Duncan and Warren G and always loved spending time with friends and family. He touched so many with his laughter and kind heart. Sam will be greatly missed by all.

Survivors include: his parents, Patrick and Colleen Roberts of Cedar Falls; his siblings, Aaron (Chantal) Roberts of Overland Park, KS, Justin Roberts of Sherwood, AR, Shana (Marcus) Colburn of New York and Jessica (Scott) MacNider of Olathe, KS; five nephews, Mike (Minh) Roberts and Dylan Williams of Little Rock, AR and Tyler, Zachary and Lucas MacNider of Olathe, KS.

Preceded in death by: three siblings, Shannon Roberts, Matthew Roberts, and Joshua Roberts.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 am Wednesday, October 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Public visitation from 4-7 pm Tuesday, October 25, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation also one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers memorials: may be directed to Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, IA.

