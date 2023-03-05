March 2, 2023
Samuel Ray Schweitzer was finally reunited with the love of his life, Verna Schweitzer, on March 2, 2023.
Samuel lived a happy life and died peacefully in his sleep at Lexington Estates, in Independence, IA.
Samuel will always be known as Papa Sam. He loved his granddaughter, Alexis with his whole heart. She was his pride and joy.
He was a devoted Papa and father. He loved fishing, eating ice cream, and watching his westerns.
Rest In Peace, Marine.
A Celebration of Life for Samuel will be held at the Independence VFW, 128 3rd Avenue, NE, Independence, IA, on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 1 to 3 PM.
