September 7, 1931-October 16, 2022

WATERLOO-Samuel O. (Dr. Sam) Christensen, 91, of Waterloo, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Friendship Village Wellspring Living.

Sam was born September 7, 1931, in Ringsted, Iowa, the son of Oscar and Cassie Christensen. He graduated from Ringsted High School in 1949. He then attended the University of Iowa and graduated from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry in 1955. Sam went on to receive his Pediatric Dentistry Specialty Degree in 1958.

Sam served in the US Army as a Captain in the dental corps at Fort Gordon, Georgia. He married Jane Walker on December 28, 1954, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. Sam practiced pediatric dentistry in Waterloo until his retirement. He was affectionately called “Dr. Sam” by all who knew him; providing care for his patients was one of his life’s passions.

Sam deeply cared for Waterloo and the Cedar Valley. He was involved with the establishment of the Waterloo Black

Hawks hockey team and of youth hockey in Waterloo. Because of his lifelong passion of caring for children, he participated in many organizations created for that purpose. Serving the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley during it’s inception was one example. Sam was also an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, serving as both Deacon and Elder.

Sam cherished the education and opportunities provided to him by the University of Iowa. In return, he gave his time and support to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement, the University of Iowa Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, the University of Iowa College of Dentistry, and the Black Hawk County I Club. In short, Sam was the epitome of a Hawkeye.

Although Sam had many interests, he put family and friends above all. It was always the most important focus in his life.

Sam is survived by his wife, his children, John (Lorie) Christensen of Durham, NC, Jim (Marianne) Christensen of Waterloo, Tom (Laura) Christensen of Waterloo, and Ann (Dave) Richter of Waterloo. He is survived by 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren: Rob (Jen) Christensen and their son Soren, Layne Christensen, Kate (Marty) Pick and their children Walker and Charlie, Sam (Natalie) Christensen and their children Lucas and CeCe, Charlie (Alison) Christensen, Peter Christensen, Louis (Leala) Christensen and their children Colette, Elsie, and Theo, Sarah (Eddy) Rochel and their son Rafa, John Richter, Andy Richter, Tom (Allie) Richter, and Sam Richter. He was also survived by his brother, John (Merry) Christensen, of Independence.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Peggy Reed, and a granddaughter Gretchen Christensen.

Memorial Services: 11:00 AM Friday, October 21, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo.

Burial: Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery with flag presentation by the Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honors Detail.

Visitation: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo.

Memorials: Dr. Sam Christensen Scholarship Fund at the Waterloo Community Foundation, or the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com/ Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family.