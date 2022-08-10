Samuel Linck

September 14, 2000-August 2, 2022
CEDAR FALLS Samuel Jon “Sam” Linck, 21, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Farley, Iowa. He was born September 14, 2000 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Chad and Yvette (Mounce) Linck. Sam attended Holmes Jr. High School and was a 2019 graduate of Cedar Falls High School. He worked locally in landscaping, and later Urban Pie and the Other Place restaurants, both in Cedar Falls. Sam loved the ocean and sitting by the river and watching the water. He enjoyed laying on his back and watching the stars move across the sky. Sam loved his family & friends, and his plants & pets. He liked to shop and truly loved his job as kitchen manager at the O.P. restaurant on University Ave.
Sam is survived by his parents of Cedar Falls; his sister, Morgan Linck, of Cedar Falls; paternal grandmother, Sue Linck and maternal grandmother, Linda Mounce, both of Cedar Falls, and his uncles, Jeremy (Heidi) Mounce, and their children, Miles & Violet, and Sean Linck, and his children, William & Charlotte, all of Cedar Falls.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Mounce and his paternal grandfather, Jon Linck.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4—7:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com
