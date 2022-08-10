Samuel Linck

CEDAR FALLS Samuel Jon “Sam” Linck, 21, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Farley, Iowa. He was born September 14, 2000 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Chad and Yvette (Mounce) Linck. Sam attended Holmes Jr. High School and was a 2019 graduate of Cedar Falls High School. He worked locally in landscaping, and later Urban Pie and the Other Place restaurants, both in Cedar Falls. Sam loved the ocean and sitting by the river and watching the water. He enjoyed laying on his back and watching the stars move across the sky. Sam loved his family & friends, and his plants & pets. He liked to shop and truly loved his job as kitchen manager at the O.P. restaurant on University Ave.