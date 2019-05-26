Samuel L. Aurand

(1954-2019)
GREENE — Samuel LaVern Aurand, 64, of Greene, died April 29 at Waverly Health Center of heart complications.
He was born Oct. 3, 1954, in Waterloo.
He was a 1973 graduate of Waterloo West High School. Sam worked at John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo for 12 years. He then went to Tulsa, Okla., to work for McDonald Douglas. He returned to Waterloo and graduated from Hawkeye Community College as a tool and die machinist. He worked as a conductor on the Northwestern Railroad Dinner Train in Waverly, then worked for American Tool and Engineering of Greene, where he has been employed since 1995. He received his Journeyman license in 2002.
Survived by: his mother, Helen Aurand of Waterloo; three sisters, Linda Martin of Waterloo, Debra Hanson of Monterey, Calif., and Julie Hobert of Evansdale; his brother-in-law, Charles Hobart of Waterloo; his children, Tessa Lemons of Urbandale, Joseph Bonewitz of Ackley and Nicholas Bonewitz of Cedar Falls; and four grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his father, Douglas LaVern Aurand.
Memorial celebration: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Greene City Park Shelter in Greene.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to ASPCA in Sam’s name to honor his dogs and the animals he loved.
Sam was a superb high board diver, hunter and fisherman. He loved his friends, family, his farm animals and his two dogs, Rocky and Xena. His latest love was riding his Harley Softail Custom with his friends from Greene and the surrounding area.
