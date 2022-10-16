December 28, 1971-October 12, 2022

Samuel Earl Hicok was born to Earl and Alice (Miller) Hicok in Waterloo, on December 28, 1971. He died unexpectedly on October 12, 2022, at the age of 50.

Sam graduated from Waterloo West High School and Upper Iowa University. He was employed for 20 years at Covenant/MercyOne Hospital.

Sam was a loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will be remembered for his enjoyment of long outdoor walks and decorating for the holidays. He will be remembered for his kind heart and will be sorely missed by all who loved him.

Survived by: mother, Alice; two brothers, Mark Hicok of Waterloo and Matthew (Lara) Hicok of Ames and a nephew, Aaron Lewis of Baltimore, Md.

Preceded in death by: his father, Earl Hicok; and his grandparents; Leo and Hazel Hicok and Herman and Helen (Nell) Miller.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday October 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 5 until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with a 5:00 p.m. rosary at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and continue for one hour before services at the church on Wednesday.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

