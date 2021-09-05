 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sam Weich
0 entries

Sam Weich

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sam Weich

March 31, 1965-September 1, 2021

LA PORTE CITY-Sam Weich, 56, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of cancer. He was born March 31, 1965, in Waterloo the son of Floyd “Buss” and Mary “Dottie” Davis Weich. He was a 1983 graduate of La Porte City High School. Sam married Sharyl Groves on July 12, 1991, in Waterloo. He worked for the City of La Porte City for 40 years, where he most recently served as Public Works Director, retiring in 2020. He was a firefighter on La Porte City Fire Department, former Assistant Fire Chief, Advanced EMT, and assisted North Benton Ambulance. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City. Survived by: his wife, Sharyl of La Porte City; two sons, Keith Weich of Cedar Falls, Nick (Darian) Weich of Topeka, KS; a brother, George (Debbie) Weich of Waterloo; and a sister, Coleen (Dewain) Poole of Brooksville, FL. Preceded in death by: his parents and a sister, Marian “Molly” Terry. Services: will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the American Lutheran Church, 801 Monroe St., with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church and also one hour before the service. Memorials: may be directed to the La Porte City Fire Rescue, Cedar Valley Hospice, or the family. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best exercises for stress relief

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News