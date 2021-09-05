LA PORTE CITY-Sam Weich, 56, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of cancer. He was born March 31, 1965, in Waterloo the son of Floyd “Buss” and Mary “Dottie” Davis Weich. He was a 1983 graduate of La Porte City High School. Sam married Sharyl Groves on July 12, 1991, in Waterloo. He worked for the City of La Porte City for 40 years, where he most recently served as Public Works Director, retiring in 2020. He was a firefighter on La Porte City Fire Department, former Assistant Fire Chief, Advanced EMT, and assisted North Benton Ambulance. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City. Survived by: his wife, Sharyl of La Porte City; two sons, Keith Weich of Cedar Falls, Nick (Darian) Weich of Topeka, KS; a brother, George (Debbie) Weich of Waterloo; and a sister, Coleen (Dewain) Poole of Brooksville, FL. Preceded in death by: his parents and a sister, Marian “Molly” Terry. Services: will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the American Lutheran Church, 801 Monroe St., with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church and also one hour before the service. Memorials: may be directed to the La Porte City Fire Rescue, Cedar Valley Hospice, or the family. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.