DENVER—Sam Smith, 84, of Denver, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Sam was born January 1, 1939, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was raised in Ames. November 1961, he was drafted in the U.S. Marine Corp where served four years, four months in the Air Wing and was proud to be a Marine.

On July 24, 1964, Sam was united in marriage to Peggy Ann Chilgren at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta, Iowa. Sam attended Parks College in Cahokia, IL and received an associate degree in Aircraft Maintenance. He accepted a job with Ozark Airlines in St. Louis. Their marriage was blessed with daughters, Jennifer Ann and Julie Kristine. In 1977, the family moved to Denver, IA as Sam transferred to the Waterloo Airport.

Sam had a love of flying and enjoyed being a flight instructor. He was involved in a charter business and owned several airplanes. He was a dedicated member of the Denver American Legion Post 653 and enjoyed serving on many committees and positions. Also, he was a life-long member of the Marine Corp League. Sam was very involved with St. Peter Lutheran Church where he served in many capacities. Sam loved to garden, work in the yard, hunting, fishing and camping.

Sam is survived by his wife, Peggy, and daughters; Jennifer and Julie (Dave), grandchildren; Sophia, Jackson and Isabella, his siblings; Mike (Chris) Smith, Linda (John) Eidemiller, Doug (Judy) Kessel, Ava (Skip) Schipper, brothers-in-law; Don Armstrong and Dennis Krell. He is preceded in death by his parents (Leone Smith and Emil Kessel), sisters, Sandra Armstrong, Lana Kessel and Diane Krell, a brother, Dennis Kessel, and a son-in-law, Paul Najarian.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Graveside Military Rites to follow at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Denver given by the Acker-Matthias American Legion Post 653. In Lieu of flowers please consider a memorial to the Acker-Matthias American Legion Post 653 or St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

