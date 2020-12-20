 Skip to main content
Sam Lee Barrett
Sam Lee Barrett

Sam Lee Barrett

September 18, 1939—December 14, 2020

Sam Lee Barrett, 81, of Waterloo, died at his home of natural causes.

He was born Sept. 18, 1939 in Tchula, Miss. son of Dave and Shalia Hudson Barrett. He married Katie Rose Rice on March 20, 1966 in Lambert, Miss. She passed away on April 27, 1975. Sam married Benita Owens Sept. 22, 1978 in Waterloo.

He worked for 32 years at John Deere in the foundry.

Sam is survived by his loving family.

Public visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Face covering and social distancing are required.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

