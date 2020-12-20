September 18, 1939—December 14, 2020
Sam Lee Barrett, 81, of Waterloo, died at his home of natural causes.
He was born Sept. 18, 1939 in Tchula, Miss. son of Dave and Shalia Hudson Barrett. He married Katie Rose Rice on March 20, 1966 in Lambert, Miss. She passed away on April 27, 1975. Sam married Benita Owens Sept. 22, 1978 in Waterloo.
He worked for 32 years at John Deere in the foundry.
Sam is survived by his loving family.
Public visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Face covering and social distancing are required.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.