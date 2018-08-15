WATERLOO — Sam Ella McDonald, 82, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Aug. 9.
She was born Dec. 19, 1935, in Waterloo, daughter of Willie B and Fred Lee Roberts. She married Carl McDonald on June 13, 1954. They later divorced.
Sam Ella graduated from Jesup High School in 1953. She was a bank teller with the Bank of America in California, worked for the County Civil Service in Los Angeles County, and later earned an associate’s degree in applied science for medical secretary at Tulsa Junior College in Oklahoma in 1973. Returning to Waterloo, she was executive secretary at Head Start for four years, graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with her bachelor’s degree in 1982 in social and behavioral science with a certification in social work, then returned to Head Start as a social worker. Sam Ella retired from Head Start in 1998 as a program manager.
She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. After retirement, she was a senior companion and an AARP employee, a Club Les Dames and National Association of Black Social Workers member, and active with the NAACP and Family and Children’s Council. Sam Ella was celebrated as one of the Courier’s 8 over 80 in 2017.
Survived by: two daughters, Iris Anderson and Valerie McDonald, both of Waterloo; a son, Keith James of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Christopher (Christina) of Atlanta, Tamara Anderson of California, Elizabeth “Dee” McDonald, Timina (Miquan) Micou, Anthony Taylor, Mylani, and Keiana James, all of Waterloo; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janet (Willie) Prymer and RaeDeanne (Charles) Humphries, and a brother, Charles Robert, all of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents, a son, Kurt Eric McDonald; sisters, Marion Butler, Ralla Roberts, Marynette Harris and Bessie Roberts in infancy; and brothers, Thomas, Fred, William, James, Leon, Rubble and Aaron Roberts.
Services: noon Saturday, Aug. 18, at Antioch Baptist Church in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Valerie McDonald.
Condolences can be sent to Valerie McDonald at 214 Harrison St., Waterloo 50703.
Sam Ella came to know the LORD at a young age, and dedicated her life to loving on, and developing people of all ages. She often spent time keeping up with her great-grandchildren and had been a Boys Scout “den mother.”
