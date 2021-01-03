Sally Suzanne Peterson

Suzanne was born and raised in Bradenton, FL, the daughter of Harry Peterson, Jr. and Mildred (Romine) Peterson. Following graduation from Manatee High School, she attended Florida State University and pursued a higher calling by enrolling in Virginia Theological Seminary. After graduation, she accepted a job as an assistant to the Rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Des Moines, Iowa. This was in the early 70’s when women were not ordained in the Episcopal Church. But she had found a home in the church and its mission of peace and justice, so she quietly pursued that possibility. In 1977, she became one of the first women in Iowa to be ordained as an Episcopal priest. She was also the statewide program coordinator for the Iowa Inter-Church Agency for Peace and Justice.