April 26, 1948—December 30, 2020
Sally Suzanne Peterson, 72, died December 30th due to complications following a heart attack in Des Moines. She leaves behind a community of friends and family that literally spans the world.
Suzanne was born and raised in Bradenton, FL, the daughter of Harry Peterson, Jr. and Mildred (Romine) Peterson. Following graduation from Manatee High School, she attended Florida State University and pursued a higher calling by enrolling in Virginia Theological Seminary. After graduation, she accepted a job as an assistant to the Rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Des Moines, Iowa. This was in the early 70’s when women were not ordained in the Episcopal Church. But she had found a home in the church and its mission of peace and justice, so she quietly pursued that possibility. In 1977, she became one of the first women in Iowa to be ordained as an Episcopal priest. She was also the statewide program coordinator for the Iowa Inter-Church Agency for Peace and Justice.
Her journey took her to South Africa for the next 17 years, working in various positions, including parish priest and acting Dean of the Cathedral in the Diocese of Grahamstown. She then served in the office of Archbishop Thabo Makgoba in Cape Town as Canon for Social Justice. Suzanne traveled extensively throughout South Africa and Latin America in her ministry for peace and justice.
She returned to the United States in 2013 and became Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Waterloo. Following retirement, she moved back to Des Moines.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her brother Harry Peterson, III (Cindy) of Bradenton, FL, along with nieces Faith (Ozzie) Mejia, Anna (Nathan) Smith, nephew Jacob Peterson, two great nephews and one great niece. She also leaves behind her beloved four legged companion Thandi, a black labrador that eats tv remote controls.
Due to Covid-19, services will be private but can be viewed online Friday, January 8th at 10 a.m. from the Cathedral Church of St. Paul. The service will be streamed via www.iowaepiscopal.org and www.IlesCares.com. Online condolences will be welcomed at the Iles website.
Memorial contributions can be made to the ‘Canon Suzanne Peterson Memorial Fund for Justice and Peace/Episcopal Diocese of Iowa.’
But perhaps the best way to honor her lifelong efforts would be to respect and love each other, in the name of justice and peace.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.