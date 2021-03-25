CEDAR FALLS-Sally Pauline Hartley was born August 7, 1939, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Wingert) Morse in Waterloo, IA. Sally married the love of her life, Donald G. Hartley Sr. September 27, 1958 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Waterloo. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage until her death on March 23, 2021 at MercyOne-Waterloo. Sally graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1958. She worked at Morris Printing prior to raising their family. She then worked as the office manager at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church for over 20 years. Sally was an active member of St. Luke’s including organizing the church rummage sale through the years. In younger years, Sally sang with the Metropolitan Chorale, was a member of the Cedar Falls Women’s Club, enjoyed planting and tending her beautiful flower gardens, painting ceramics, and attending her grandchildren’s events. She enjoyed going to see live music, especially anywhere her son, David’s current band was playing. Sally was devoted to her family and always shared kindness, her loving smile and gracious attitude. Time with the family was what she truly treasured. Sally’s strong faith in God was at the heart of this very special lady.