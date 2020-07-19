Sally L. Stoehr

Sally Lou Stoehr, 84, of Gladbrook, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Creekside Nursing Home in Grundy Center. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25, at 10:30 AM, at Salem Church of Lincoln in Lincoln; social distancing will be followed, and appropriate precautions will be taken, it is asked that face masks be worn if attendees wish to do so. Inurnment in Maple Hill Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Salem Church of Lincoln or the Tama County Humane Society. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel is caring for Sally and her family. Online messages of condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com .

Sally Lou Stoehr (Ames) was born on May 14, 1935, in Marshalltown, the only child to her parents Sylvan and Katherine (Cobb) Ames. She was raised in Lincoln and attended Gladbrook High School, graduating with the class of 1953. Sally attended the University of Iowa briefly, where she met her first husband Harold G Frantz; they would be united in marriage in 1954 and had one son together, Jeffrey. Sally and Harold would later divorce in 1957. Sally held several jobs throughout her life, the most important was being a loving and caring mother to her boys. She was united in marriage to Kenneth M. Stoehr of Wellsburg in 1957 and they welcomed two sons into their lives, Stacy and Kelcey. Sally and Kenneth moved from Lincoln to the farmstead outside of town. They would later divorce in 1975, prompting Sally to move to Waterloo briefly before returning to the farmstead.