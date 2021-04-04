June 4, 1940-March 9, 2021

WATERLOO-Sally K. Walker died March 9, 2021 at the age of 80, at the Martin Center of Western Home Communities. Born on June 4, 1940 to Melvin Walker and Thelma Elliott. Started her career with Gates Business Collage and worked in the secretary pool of John Deer’s. Went into Health Care as a LPN, and then RN in1977. Worked for Schoitz Hospital as Head Nurse of Inter-Mediate Intensive Care Unit.

1983-1988 Developed the first Oncology In-Patient Unit of Waterloo. Policies and Procedures where set up using the model of Northwestern University and Clinics in Chicago.

1988-1990 Developed the Center for Vintage Life. A program to market healthcare services to age 55 and older. The development of Ridgeway Place in the former Schoitz Hospital was the results.

1990-2004 Developed the Ask-A-Nurse Program for Covenant Medical Center, and was the centers Director for the next 14 years. Retiring in 2004.

Graveside Service will be May 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery

Rev Bret Myers of First Congregational United Church of Christ officiating, and sharing by friends.

Memorials may be given to Martin Center C/O Wester Home Communities