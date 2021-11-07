November 5, 1943-November 2, 2021
STOUT-Sally Jarchow, 77, of Stout, formerly of Waterloo, died on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at home. She was born Nov. 5, 1943, in Triplett, MO, daughter of Raymond and Melba Meller Gash. She graduated from Waterloo Columbus High School in 1961. She married Martin ‘Marty’ Jarchow on April 24, 1971 at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo where they were members; he died Dec. 18, 2018. She was a computer operator at local accounting firms and later worked at Michael’s Arts and Crafts in Waterloo until retirement. She served as both secretary and president for the Letter Carriers Auxiliary. She and Marty volunteered for many dinners at the AMVETS hall. She loved bowling, knitting, gameshows, gambling, and scratch off tickets. Survived by children, Perry (Chris) Jarchow, Ocala‚ FL, Laurie Bjerke, Marshalltown‚ Brenda Jarchow, Naples‚ FL, Melody Jarchow, Alamo‚ TX, Charles Jarchow, Waterloo‚ Russell (Tanatip) Jarchow, Naples‚ FL, Jorje (Brenda) Jarchow, Waterloo, and Faith (Doug) Steere, Stout; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Preceded by parents; husband; infant grandson, Martin Jarchow; and brother, Charles “Chicken Charlie” Gash. Services 10:30 AM Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation 4—6 PM Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Locke Funeral Home; Memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
