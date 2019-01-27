Sally Hermanson

(1943-2019)
WATERLOO -- Sally Mildred Hermanson, 75, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 25.
She was born Jan. 28, 1943, in Waterloo, daughter of Carl and Alice (Jacobsen) Sherwood. She married Erling Hermanson on Sept. 5, 1959, in Spring Grove, Minn. He preceded her in death.
Sally attended West High School. She had worked at LaPole’s Root Beer Stand, was banquet manager at the ConWay Civic Center in Waterloo and tended bar at the VFW.
Survived by: two daughters, Alisa (Richard) Butts and Melissa (Sean) Burnell, both of Waterloo; a son, Curtis (LeeAnn) Hermanson of Spring Grove; seven grandchildren, RandyJohn and Ryan Butts, Jordan, Dakota (Emily) and Haley Wandro, and Levi (Kate) and Kelsey Hermanson; four great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Kacie, Kaily and Wyatt with another baby girl on the way; three brothers, William (Darlene) Sherwood of La Porte City and Tim and Steve Sherwood, both of Waterloo; and a sister, Vicki Sherwood of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three brothers, Robert "Bob," Vincent and James Sherwood; and a sister, Mary Jebe.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, and for an hour before services Tuesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
She and Erling shared a love for the outdoors and would take their children on an annual vacation, camping along the way. Sally enjoyed playing cards, creating Halloween costumes and was a very good bowler. She was sassy and loved spending time with family and friends. Sally was a great cook.
