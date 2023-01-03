CEDAR FALLS-Sally Fulton, a longtime Cedar Falls resident, died in her home in Tempe, Arizona on November 5th, 2022. Sally moved from Cedar Falls to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1991 where she lived for 24 years. She retired in 2012, but was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2015. Sally lived her last 7 years with her daughter Molly Fulton, who provided her with love, joy and paramount care for the rest of her life on earth. Survivors include daughters Molly, Sara, Nicky, Whitney and 5 grandchildren.