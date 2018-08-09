Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NEW HARTFORD — Sally Diane Schipper, 71, of New Hartford, died at home Monday, Aug. 6.

She was born Jan. 1, 1947, daughter of Delos Harold and Irene Jane (Pruisner) Thorne in Cedar Falls. On June 10, 1966, she married Roger Schipper in Kelsey. He died June 24, 2002.

She graduated from New Hartford High School in 1965. Sally worked at Santa Claus Industries, Waterloo, and then at the New Hartford School District from 1980 until retiring in 2008.

Survived by: a daughter, Kim (Gary) Cordes of New Hartford; a son, Dennis (Amy) Schipper of Belleville, Ill.; five grandchildren, Alyssa (Jordan) Palmer, Bo Cordes, Derek Schipper, Morgan Schipper and Hailey Schipper; a great-granddaughter, Adilynn Palmer and another due in October; three brothers, Danny (Sharron) Adelmund of Round Lake Beach, Ill., Doug (Mary) Thorne of Evansdale and Jack (Lori) Adelmund of North Port, Fla.; and a sister, Carolyn Mulford of New Hartford.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her stepdad, Jake Adelmund; her husband; a brother, Darrell Adelmund; and a sister, Mary Fuller.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the New Hartford United Methodist Church, New Hartford, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family for a later designation.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Her favorite pastime was playing cards with her grandchildren, spending time with family and friends and playing bingo.

