July 18, 1933-October 1, 2021
EVANSDALE-Sally Ann Spaulding, 88, of Evansdale, died Friday October 1, at UnityPoint Health, Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born July 18, 1933, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Dorothy Teisinger Schuler. She married Alvin Spaulding on December 1, 1951, in Waterloo. He died Oct. 11, 2010.
Survivors include: three sons, Mark (Pam) Spaulding of Waterloo, Scott Spaulding of Rake, Lee Spaulding of Waterloo; four daughters, Ann (Ralph) Ackerman of Shell Rock, Cindy Spaulding of Waterloo, Peggy Sue O’Connell of Rake and Kandy Spaulding of Waterloo; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ted Schuler of Va., Carl Schuler and Jerry Schuler both of Waterloo; and a sister, Betty Webb.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; two sisters, Mary Killinger and Virginia “Jean” Demuth.
Public visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 7th from 4 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial in Poyner Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
