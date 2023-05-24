January 10, 1947-May 22, 2023

INDEPENDENCE-Sally Ann Kresser, 76 years old of Independence, IA, and formerly of Waterloo, IA and Prairie du Chien, WI, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA, of natural causes.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. – Friday, May 26, 2023, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a rosary at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Sally was born January 10, 1947, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Douglas Franklin Carpenter and Helen Marie (Jensen) Carpenter. She graduated from West High School with the class of 1965. On May 21, 1966, she was united in marriage to Thomas Edward Kresser in Waterloo. Sally worked in the Waterloo banking industry and retired from US Bank in Waterloo where she was Divisional Operations Manager.

Sally is survived by her husband, Tom of Independence; two daughters, Shelly (Martin) King of Olathe, KS, Kerri (Fred) Schutte of Byron, MN; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and one on the way; also three brothers, Douglas (Nancy) Carpenter of Florida, Robert (Carolyn) Carpenter of Waterloo, Gary (Kit) Carpenter of Raymond, IA. Her parents preceded her in death.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is assisting the family with arrangements.