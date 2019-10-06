Sadie M. Bell

(1941-2019)
WATERLOO -- Sadie Mae Bell, 77, of Waterloo, died Monday, Sept. 30, at the Martin Health Care Center in Cedar Falls.
She was born Dec. 26, 1941 in Stringtown, Miss., daughter of Robert and Minnie Lue (Steward) Shorter Jr. She married Roosevelt Bell on March 26, 1966, in Leland, Miss., and the couple later divorced.
Sadie worked at Allen Memorial Hospital in the cafeteria and laundry department for 25 years, retiring in 1993.
Survived by: a daughter, Minnie L. Litt of Davenport, IA; three sisters, Bernice Shorter, Charlotte Shorter and Loudella Brown, all of Waterloo and a brother, Charles (Queenie) Shorter of Cedar Rapids.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Robert Shorter Jr.; a sister, Bessie Slater; and a nephew, Tyrone Seals.
Services: noon Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until services Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 432 Edwards St., Waterloo, where they will receive friends.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
She was a lifelong Baptist who enjoyed fishing, flower and vegetable gardening, sewing and quilting. She was most known for her cooking skills.
To plant a tree in memory of Sadie Bell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.