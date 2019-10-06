{{featured_button_text}}
Sadie M. Bell

(1941-2019)

WATERLOO -- Sadie Mae Bell, 77, of Waterloo, died Monday, Sept. 30, at the Martin Health Care Center in Cedar Falls.

She was born Dec. 26, 1941 in Stringtown, Miss., daughter of Robert and Minnie Lue (Steward) Shorter Jr. She married Roosevelt Bell on March 26, 1966, in Leland, Miss., and the couple later divorced.

Sadie worked at Allen Memorial Hospital in the cafeteria and laundry department for 25 years, retiring in 1993.

Survived by: a daughter, Minnie L. Litt of Davenport, IA; three sisters, Bernice Shorter, Charlotte Shorter and Loudella Brown, all of Waterloo and a brother, Charles (Queenie) Shorter of Cedar Rapids.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Robert Shorter Jr.; a sister, Bessie Slater; and a nephew, Tyrone Seals.

Services: noon Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until services Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 432 Edwards St., Waterloo, where they will receive friends.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

She was a lifelong Baptist who enjoyed fishing, flower and vegetable gardening, sewing and quilting. She was most known for her cooking skills.

