June 1, 1979-June 18, 2021

Ryan Roy Cooper was born June 1, 1979 in Waterloo, the son of Jan and Connie (Beck) Cooper. He graduated from North Tama High School in 1998. After high school, he pursued his passion for farming and joined the family farm. Ryan was well known for being a hard working farmer, truck driver and cattle producer. He was proud to be continuing the Cooper farming legacy.

His love for his family was even greater than his passion for farming. Ryan and his first wife were blessed with his oldest son, Cole Roy. Later, Ryan married Karina Alpers at Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart. Together they have three beautiful children: Cayd A.H. Junior, Cable Ryan and Cortlyn Evaan. Ryan was great with all children, and it was clear to everyone how much he adored his kids.