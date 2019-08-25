{{featured_button_text}}
Ryan Keegan

Ryan P. Keegan

(1975-2019)

LA PORTE CITY — Ryan Patrick Keegan, 43, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo as a result of injuries sustained in an accident.

He was born Nov. 16, 1975, in Waterloo, son of Richard “Dick” and Constance “Connie” Schmit Keegan. He was a 1994 graduate of Union High School in La Porte City and attended Hawkeye Community College for agriculture technology.

He married Audra Jean Schmitz on Aug. 29, 1998, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. Ryan worked at P&K Midwest in Keystone as a service technician and owned and operated Ryan’s Repair Inc. in La Porte City.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Alexa Jean and Alivia Katherine, both at home; a son, Jace Ryan at home; his parents of La Porte City; three brothers, Kevin (Michelle), Keith (Darcy),and Neal (Katy), all of La Porte City; three sisters, Denise (Todd) Clark of La Porte City, Leta (Dan) Schmit of Jesup, and Angi (Todd) Fischels of La Porte City; father- and mother-in-law, Dan (Donna) Schmitz of La Porte City; a brother-in-law, Lance Schmitz of Grand Junction, Colo.; and two sisters-in-law, Annette (Ryan) Franzen of Grand Junction, Colo., and Alicia Schmitz of La Porte City; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: paternal grandparents, Robert (Kathryn) Keegan; maternal grandparents, John (Sally) Schmit; and a nephew, James Keegan.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1021 Poplar St. La Porte City, and one hour before the service. La Porte City Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements, 342-3131.

Memorials: to the family, where a memorial fund will be established.

Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

