March 10, 1978-February 26, 2023

WATERLOO-Ryan Joseph Gulick, 44, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at his home in Waverly.

Ryan was born on March 10, 1978, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Merlyn and Donna (Oberhelman) Gulick. Ryan graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1996. Ryan was united in marriage to Jessica Gebhard on July 22, 2000, at Heritage United Methodist Church, Waverly. After their marriage Ryan worked at the OP in Waverly and continued to work alongside his dad at Gulick Construction Company. In 2002, Ryan started in maintenance with the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. He eventually became Plant Operations Team Leader at Bartels and was honored as Support and Service Professional of the Year in 2019. Ryan had most recently been working at Kay Park Recreation in Janesville.

Ryan enjoyed fishing and was a true animal lover. He was a lifelong Star Wars and Minnesota Vikings fan.

Ryan is survived by his wife, Jessica Gulick of Waverly; their children, Matthew Layne Gulick, Gracie May Gulick and Charlotte Nicole Gulick, all of Waverly; his mother, Donna (Tony Schmall) Gulick of Shell Rock; his aunt, Darlene Wittstock of Waterloo; his aunt and uncle, Darlys and Les Evans of New Hartford; his cousin “sister” Caitlyn (Tayler) Wegner of Aplington; his aunt, Susan Gulick of Waverly and a grandmother, Judy Oberhelman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Merlyn Gulick; an infant son, Carter Wyatt Gulick; his paternal grandparents, Robert and Thelma Gulick; his maternal grandparents, Lyle and Florence Oberhelman.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Waverly. The service can be viewed on the Trinity United Methodist YouTube page. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly 319-352-1187